EPA supports participation of Emirati publishers at 32nd IPA congress

The IPA Congress is one of the most important events in the field, and features a host of publishing experts from around the world.



The participation of the Emirati Publishers, Iman Ben Chaibah from Sail Publishing; Dr. Fatimah Al Beraiki from Sama Publishing & Production & Distribution; and Sultan Saif Al Mazrouei from Dar Al Saif Publishing was supported by EPA.



During their participation, the Emirati publishers attended series of important discussion panels, which addressed an array of key issues in the sector, like intellectual rights, challenges that face the publishing industry and piracy, among others. This exposure has enabled these publishers to explore the latest novelties in international publishing and has offered them a platform to communicate and exchange expertise and experiences with publishing experts from India and around the world.

On the side-lines of their participation, board members of the EPA held their fifth meeting that was chaired by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and President of EPA. The meeting shed light on the Association’s plans and strategies in the forthcoming phase, and laid out their participation plans in upcoming local, regional and international book fairs in 2018.

Among this meeting’s attendees were, Ali Al Shaali, EPA Vice-President; Mohammad Bin Dukhain, EPA Treasurer; Ali bin Hatem, Secretary of EPA; and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said: “The IPA Congress is the largest specialised publishing event at the global level. It sees a turnout of decision-makers at local and regional publishing associations, and publishing experts from around the world. The EPA’s participation at the event aligns with our dedication to promoting our presence at professional events at regional and global levels.”



Founded in 2009, as an initiative by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and President of EPA, EPA is dedicated to serving and developing the publishing sector in the UAE, and seeks to advance the role of Emirati publishers through specialised training and mentorship programmes. The Association represents the interests of professionals in the UAE’s publishing industry and strive continually to improve the conditions of the profession and its related laws in coordination with concerned authorities, locally and internationally.