Sharjah Children Biennial organises silent charity auction to support refugee children

SCB’s participation at Abu Dhabi Art in November 2017

All proceeds from the auction will be shared between the Sharjah-based humanitarian organisation, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), which will use the donations to support refugee children in Jordan at the Zaatari Refugee Camp, and the ‘Dar Al Ber Society’ in Dubai.



The auction aligns with the vision and mission of SCB, which provides young artists a platform to show their exceptional artworks, as well as donates sales proceeds to support charitable and humanitarian causes in the UAE and beyond.



Last November, the Biennial was at the ninth edition of Abu Dhabi Art, where it showcased 64 artworks from its fifth edition, and donated the proceeds to support refugee children at Al Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan through TBHF.



The two-day silent auction will run from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and a workshop titled ‘Developing Creativity and Imagination of Children’ will be held on the side-lines. The workshop aims to instil understanding and compassion in children, as well as develop creativity and nurture their imagination through drawing and reading.



Themed ‘A World as Big as Your Imagination’, the fifth edition of SCB received 785 entries by children from around the world, including refugee children from Al Zaatari camp, and the Dar Zayed Orphanage in the Republic of Maldives, who submitted 376 artworks in three categories, namely; Environment, Architecture Design and Fantasy and Reality.