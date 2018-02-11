Fikra to showcase on march by the first designers-in-residence

Delving into the design research, the exhibition will present the evolution of their topics of investigation and experimental processes.



Presentation around the trans-urban landscape between Dubai and Sharjah from a pedestrian experience will be Kevin’s focus, whereas Adnan’s interest is in seeking out future narratives and design proposals from exploring the old Dubai.



Fikra open studio takes place on Sun 18th March from 9 - 3 and on Sat 24th March from 12 - 18 at Fikra Campus.



About Fikra:



Fikra is a global and award-winning multi-disciplinary design organization that acts as a catalyst for sharing knowledge and encourages an investigative and research-based approach to design.



Founded in 2006 in Sharjah, Fikra started as a multi-disciplinary design studio that specializes in art direction, branding, publication design, web design, exhibition design, and curation.

Today Fikra boasts a co-working space/campus, a gallery, a library, a cafe in addition to a design shop. It also hosts thematic exhibitions, workshops, book-reading sessions, poetry nights, in addition to portfolio critiques and talks.



Biographies:



Adnan Arif is a multi-disciplinary designer with a keen interest in semiotics and design futures. He is a graduate of Manchester School of Art where he specialized in Product Design. He has spent over a decade working in retail and branding, as well conceptualizing and designing wristwatches, furniture, and digital lifestyle accessories. This experience has shaped his personal view of material culture and has influenced his practice beyond the commercial realm. His current work investigates our relationships with objects through the exploration of new tactile archetypes, and the cultural contexts that surround them.



Kevin Zweerink is a multi-disciplinary designer and technologist. He has instructed in the Graphic Design department at the Maryland Institute College of Art. He was hosted as a guest critic at the School of Visual Arts, New York, and participated in GDA Summer Sessions in Tokyo. His experience in tech organizations at The New York Times, Facebook, and several small studios led him to form an independent practice dedicated to exploring alternative visions for the role of technology in daily life and culture. He works on digital projects with clients who run against the grain of Silicon Valley capitalism and explores the uses of developing technologies as a means of critique, education, and expression.



About Salem Al Qasimi:

Salem Al-Qasimi is a multi-disciplinary graphic designer and entrepreneur. He is currently serving as an Assistant Professor of Design at American University of Sharjah (AUS), College of Architecture, Art, and Design.



Al-Qasimi studied Multimedia Design at AUS and earned an MFA in Graphic Design from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). After working at various companies in the UAE and abroad, Al-Qasimi founded Fikra Design Studio in 2006, an award-winning multi-disciplinary design studio.

He has participated in several exhibitions both in the UAE and abroad and has published numerous articles, reviews, and essays on Arabic typography, culture, and design. Al-Qasimi has also won several international awards, namely the Type Directors Club (TDC), the Young Creative Entrepreneur Culture Award by the British Council, protoType at Typecon2016, ShjSeen Startup award, and has been featured in Forbes Middle East ranking list “The Leading Young Entrepreneurs in the U.A.E.