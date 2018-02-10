SLF attracts more than 200 thousand visitors

The annual event which is organised by the Sharjah Tourism Development Authority (STDA), will continue to shine bright until February 17.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event is held at 18 different locations in the emirate including the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies; Sharjah University Campus Avenue; University City Hall; Khalid Lagoon; Al Noor Mosque; Kalba Municipal Mosque, Sharjah Police Academy, Palm Oasis, the House or Justice, and several other popular tourist destinations and government offices across Sharjah.

This year’s edition of the festival uses light creative technology highlighting Sharjah’s cultural excellence.

The festival includes a series of visual presentations inspired by science, creativity and knowledge. The shows are accompanied by music played by elite musicians from across the globe.