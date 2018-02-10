SIH kicks off the 11th Sharjah traditional handicrafts forum

The theme was chosen to represent an economic and social necessity for the UAE community, and the Gulf region. Pottery is an important part of Emirati heritage and remains a noble and withstanding profession which is celebrated and preserved.

A variety of events and heritage activities took place at the forum, such as symposiums in which a group of Emirati and Gulf researchers participated. A live display of hand-made crafts and pottery will take place from different regions of the GCC, as well as a series of workshops targeting schoolchildren were organised in collaboration with the Noon caravan from the Social Services Department. Additionally, there will be a series of specialised workshops catered towards handicapped persons.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said, “The forum is an ambience for the UAE and the entire Gulf region to exhibit and celebrate the ancient Arab heritage and traditions that continue to prosper and grow. SIH aims to document and embrace authentic Emirati folk crafts and industries, by preserving them for future generations.”

He added, “The theme of each forum is in line with these developments which have touched upon the depth of the traditional craft in the UAE and expressed its originality, importance and presence in daily life. We welcome all to commemorate and enjoy the event and gain knowledge on the crafts of our heritage, offering financial and moral support to traditional crafts.”

A traditional pottery souk with Emirati and Gulf craftsmen will exhibit a live demonstration of pottery-making, the finished products of which will be available for purchase. The Bahraini ensemble Ismail Dawas Folk Arts will perform and present Haddadi art. The forum aims to contribute to the development of crafts and handicrafts, permanently supporting individuals and entities in the field of crafts and conveying their expertise and skill to future generations.