Mother of the Nation Festival to take place from 22nd March

The third edition of the festival, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, is to be held on Abu Dhabi Corniche and will be open daily from 4pm until midnight. Last year’s edition of the festival attracted more than 197,000 visitors over its ten days.

The Mother of the Nation Festival is dedicated to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation; and is a tribute to her far-reaching inspirational values while celebrating her progressive vision and tireless contributions to society.

A series of displays, activities and performances throughout the festival will promote the importance of family coherence, with a special focus on mothers’ roles in promoting family cohesion and maintaining social values and traditions.

The festival will also utilise Miral’s new 600-metre beachfront leisure development A’l Bahar, which will be opened to the public for the first time for Mother of the Nation Festival.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, "The festival not only honours Her Highness’s vision, care and values that she has instilled into our society, but will also celebrate all mothers here in the UAE and their fortitude, resilience and aspirations in raising our future generations.



"We will once again create a vibrant, welcoming and engaging atmosphere at the festival for the entire family to enjoy. Residents and tourists from all nationalities will find a wealth of entertainment on offer during the third edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival."