Arab Cultural Heritage Forum explains the meaning of Cultural Heritage and its importance

The panel attended by Dr. Suad Amiry, Dr. Mourad Bouteflika, Dr. Salma Al-Damluji, Dr. Tarek Waly, Dr. Talal Aqili, and moderated by Mr. Ricardo Karam.



Fourth Panel discussed the Challenges in understanding and protecting cultural heritage, and why is a debate and dialogue about the conservation of cultural heritage is inadequate or at times lacking in the region? What are the meanings and significance embedded in cultural heritage forms in the region? For whom Cultural Heritage preserved for, and why is it deliberately and violently targeted?



Main speakers in the panel, Princess Wijdan Bint Fawaz Al Hashemi, Dr. Mouawiya Ibrahim, Dr. Suheir Hawass, researcher Awadh saleh, archeologist Hamdan Taha, and moderated by Dr. Saad Al Massoudi.



Influences affecting Cultural Heritage was the discussion topic of Panel Five, including what is the impact of Orientalism/ Colonialism on the concept/ notion of cultural heritage and the current approaches to conservation practices? What is the impact of Western approaches on what is considered cultural heritage in the Arab region? What is the impact of beliefs and ideologies on the concept of cultural heritage, and conservation theories and practices?



The panel was attended by Dr. Ihsan Fethi, Dr. Monther Jamhawi, Dr. Hamdan Taha, Dr. Hossam Mahdi, Prof. Rashad Salem, and moderator by Mr. Ahmed Ali Al-Zain.



Third Day of Arab Cultural Heritage Forum will discuss the Needs and Action Plan, through discussion topics highlighting the role of education, External Impressions and Reflections, and Follow-up Strategy and Action Plan.