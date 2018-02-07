First day sessions Speakers discuss the concepts of cultural heritage in Arab region

The sessions preceded by a speech by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development (MCKD) of United Arab Emirates. In her speech, the minster stated that, Sharjah is the heart of culture and all that means to Arab and Islamic culture. This is not strange to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi; Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, as well as Sharjah is the most appropriate place to host such an event.

In her speech before the opening of first session of Arab Cultural Heritage Forum, she said that in 1998, Sharjah was the capital of Arab culture and in 2014 the capital of Islamic culture, and was chosen by UNESCO as the World Book Capital in 2019 in recognition of its cultural prominent role, in supporting the book and promoting the culture of reading.

Noura Al Kaabi pointed out that Sharjah is the incubator of culture, including its annual agenda of international exhibitions of books and international art, museums, and theatrical activities, intellectual and creative.

Noting that the preservation of cultural heritage and civilization is the cornerstone in preservation of culture and identity, and an influential element in promoting the values of belonging in the Arab society. The preservation of this heritage is a responsibility shared by all, dialogue about cultural heritage does not stop at the threshold of the past, and look at actuality, and how to adapt its vocabulary to shape the future, and we can pass the constants of our identity to future generations.

She said, “The protection of archaeological sites is an important requirement to ensure the preservation of our cultural heritage and civilization. The Arab world has 82 registered archaeological sites, of which eight are located in UAE and one is located in Sharjah, in the ancient area of Malihah dating back to the Paleolithic period. The story of human settlement more than 130 thousand years ago.

The preservation of heritage cannot be merely viewed as an important component of culture and identity, but must also be seen as a crucial element of sustainable development.

Noura Al Kaabi indicated that the preservation of the heritage was one of the first issues that the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, raised most of his interest, and with our revival of the year of Zayed, we must continue to carry this message in honor of his memory, From the depth of belonging to the soil of our homeland.

Noura Al Kaabi expressed her thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate of Sharjah and ICCROM –Sharjah.

First day



Opening Session for Directors and representatives of regional and international organizations, included the following speakers; Dr. Weber Ndoro, Director General of ICCROM (International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property), Dr. Halit Eren, Director General of the Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Dr. Mojeb Al Zahrani, Director of the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, Representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Dr. Anna Paolini, Representative of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Mohamed Younis, and Moderated by Mr. Ahmed Ali Al-Zain.

The first session focused on exploring the differences in our conceptions of heritage, especially on local communities’ level, represented by distinguished speakers from different parts of the Arab Region. The discussion aimed at enriching our understanding and possible collective appreciation of heritage, and form a general agreement on the notion of the subject matter that will be discussed throughout the forum. Panel One was titled; Notions and Perceptions of Cultural Heritage in the Region, with participation of His Excellency the Minister of State Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh, Prof. Dr. Yusuf Fadl Hasan, Dr. Rita Awad, Dr. Rasem Badran, and Dr. Ali Harb, and Moderated by Mr. Ricardo Karam.

They discussed the questions of who recognise what as valuable, and who decides? Does cultural heritage have a role in uniting communities on one hand, and connecting individuals and communities to a specific place, monument, or artistic expressions on the other? How does heritage relate to the reality and future of society?