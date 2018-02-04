Sharjah Book Authority highlights immense cultural initiatives at Cairo Book Fair

During the participation at Cairo book fair





During the 49th edition of CIBF SBA emphasised Sharjah’s rich literary cultural background with a focus on the Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, Professional Programme for Publishers and the Library Conference, which is held annually in collaboration with the American Library Association. Sharjah Publishing City was given a special focus during the event, which features 27 Arab and foreign countries, with Algeria participating as the Guest of Honour.



SBA’s presence at CIBF, which runs until February 10, is in line with its vision to provide a vivid picture of Sharjah’s cultural activity to a worldwide audience through fairs, events, exhibitions and meetings.



On the sidelines of its participation, the SBA delegation met with cultural organisations and publishers, exploring possible collaboration with the organisers of events related to reading and the book industry. It also discussed activities and initiatives that can be implemented in conjunction with the influential Egyptian bodies that are actively involved in the publishing sector.



The SBA also gave a presentation to a number of publishers on Sharjah Publishing City and the exclusive services it offers professionals and experts in the book industry in the Arab region and Middle East. The presentation promoted significant interest, in particular SPC’s contribution to the publishing landscape in the Arab world, including its printing capacity, marketing, design and editing services.



The SBA stand received a number of official dignitaries, representatives of cultural organisations, intellectuals, poets, literati and media professionals. Among them were Dr. Mohammed Mokhtar Juma, Egypt’s Minister of Awqaf, Inas Abdel Dayem, Egyptian Minister of Culture, Izzedine Mihoubi, Algerian Minister of Culture, and Eng. Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.



During his visit to the SBA stand, Dr Mohammed Mokhtar Juma praised Sharjah’s cultural experience and efforts led by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to activate the role of art and literature in opening up channels of communication and building dialogue with world’s cultures.



Eng. Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, said: “The UAE’s participation at the Cairo International Book Fair has a long history stretching back over 20 years. SBA’s participation is of particular importance in reflecting a clear picture of the UAE’s creative cultural scene. It also highlights SBA’s role in leading efforts in enriching the cultural landscape in the country, in addition to its annual publications that introduce creative Emirati writers to Arab leaders.”



“In light of SBA’s ongoing efforts to highlight the emirate’s immense love of literature and its vision for the growth of the books and publishing sectors, it is essential that we not only attend international events, but that we put the spotlight on our achievements and ambitions. Sharjah Publishing City, for example, is a global first and a milestone within the industry across many levels,” said Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA.



“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, who has always underlined the importance of promoting communication and dialogue, our participation at the Cairo International Book Fair adds to the cultural mix of book industry professionals, authors and intellectuals from around the world,” he added.



Established in December 2014, SBA is dedicated to encouraging investment in creative industries and offering a platform for knowledge and intellectual exchange between people from different civilizations and cultures. SBA aims to highlight the significant role of writers and their influence in promoting community awareness in view of the technological advancements and diversity of knowledge sources.



It also seeks to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in the cultural sector in general, and the publishing, printing, translation, documentation and children’s books in particular.