Nahyan bin Mubarak opens From Barcelona to Abu Dhabi Exhibition

The opening of the exhibition, which will run until 17 February, saw the participation of 72 artists, including 20 Emiratis, in the presence of a number of Arab and foreign ambassadors accredited to the country.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan was accompanied by Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, ADMAF.

Sheikh Nahyan and Kanoo then toured the exhibition, which contains works of art from the "The Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art".

The exhibition offers a journey to reflect on the role played by art in the contemporary landscape, featuring a collection of works from the Barcelona Museum and works by Emirati artists.

Since its foundation in 1995, the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art has been a world-renowned cultural landmark with a collection of some 6,000 works of art, one of the finest contemporary art collections.

The museum has held dozens of exhibitions in the world's most famous museums. Its activities also include intensive public and educational programmes, with its publications department producing promotional pamphlets and critical essays, along with its innovative presence on digital media platforms.