Senior experts attend ICCROM’s Arab Cultural Heritage Forum

The forum is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the UAE and the Ruler of Sharjah, in the Sheraton Hotel, Sharjah, between 6 – 8 Feb. 2018.

Noura Al Kaabi, the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, is due to deliver the speech of the United Arab Emirates in the opening ceremony of the forum.

In her capacity as a minister and as the Chairperson of BOD of Media Zone Authority in Abu Dhabi, Al Kaabi undertakes to enhance all cultural domains of the UAE. She sponsors and promotes activities that cater for the needs of young talents in the community. She held formerly the position of Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Al Kaabi was listed as the first Emirati national to be in the list of Top 100 Thinkers in the World from Foreign Policy magazine. In 2014, Forbes Middle East magazine listed her in the Most Influential 30 Women at the Government Sector in the Arab World. She received the Businesswoman of the Year Award from Gulf Business Industry Awards. In 2015, she was honoured by the American Association of Media (AAM) for her leading role in the development of media industry in the United Arab Emirates.

Another outstanding Emirati official figure to participate in the three-day forum is Dr. Zaki Nusseibeh, the minister of state in the UAE government, who is expected to share his rich experiences in cultural fields with other participants.

Minister Nusseibeh’s career is full of achievements in different fields and posts which he assumed. He has a vast experience in cultural and educational domains.

One of the prominent speakers in the forum from the regional sphere is Her Royal Highness Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, President of the Royal Society of Fine Arts in Amman.

Princess Wijdan is a former ambassador of Jordan to Rome, Italy; the founder and dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design at the University of Jordan; Vice President and Dean of Scientific Research and Studies at the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute; founder of the Higher Institute of Architecture and Islamic Arts at Al Al-Bayt University.

HRH’s career also includes being a Visiting Professor of Islamic Studies at a number of universities worldwide. She was the founder of the Jordan National Museum of Fine Arts; the founder of the Royal Society of Fine Arts; a delegate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to UNDP Amman; the first woman to join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jordan where she worked as Assistant Director of the Department of International Organizations.

HRH is also an author and an artist. She has 16 books on Islamic art in both English and Arabic. She is also an artist with 38 solo exhibitions and 100 joint and biennial exhibitions in the Arab world, Europe, Asia and the United States.

Another royalty figure from Jordan that the forum attracted is HRH Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador since June 2017. She will take part in the forum’s sessions in her capacity as a global advocate for heritage protection and preservation as a foundation for development, responsible tourism, political identity and participation. She currently serves as President of the Petra National Trust (PNT), Jordan’s oldest national nongovernmental organization in the field of heritage protection and preservation

Since the early 1990s, Princess Dana has been working to promote cultural heritage preservation, education and sustainable development in various capacities in the three sectors: private, public and civil society, both in Jordan and in the United States. She worked in the office of HM Queen Noor on projects that promote sustainable development, peace and human rights.

Director of the ICCROM’s Regional Conservation Centre in Sharjah Dr. Zaki Aslan will deliver ICCROM-Sharjah’s speech to the first forum of its kind to be held in the Emirate.

Dr. Aslan’s speech underlines ICCROM-Sharjah’s keenness on attracting the most outstanding local and international leaders of thought and those concerned with issues of cultural heritage into this forum. “Those prominent cultural figures are here to exchange experiences and come out with practical and implementable plans and programs that are certain to help protect the cultural heritage of the Arab region.”

Dr. Aslan highly appreciated the participants’ reactions. “We have 50 participants in the forum although this is its first edition. This is an indication of the interest in the cultural heritage preservation as a must to preserve the country’s identity and history,” he said.

“The massive response,” he reiterated, “reflects the good reputation of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in protecting heritage.”

Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Member of the Council of ICCROM, and author, researcher, and cultural heritage consultant, is one of the figures of the forum. He is the president of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and the Editor in Chief of the "Al Mawrouth" Magazine. He is also an executive member of a number of international organizations and associations concerned with cultural heritage.

Al Musallam was honoured numerous awards and decorations from the United Arab Emirates and GCC countries. He has a large collection of publications in culture, fairy tales, heritage and Gulf poetry. Some of his works have been translated into English, Italian, Spanish and Czech.

He was chosen as a candidate to the memorial award of Streedlindergen Sweden in the year 2016.

He devoted his efforts and potentials to his dream: to make the folktales easily available to the children so as to preserve the oral narratives of the past and to enable all the children to read and to understand folklore.

Participants from the region also include the Director General of Sharjah Museums Department Manal Ataya who worked hard in building the capacities of museum staff through training courses in antiquities and museums.

Archeologist and historian Hamdan Taha, the former Deputy Minister of the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and former Director General of the Department of Antiquities is due to take part in the forum.

Taha directed a series of excavations and restoration projects and co-directed the joint expeditions at Tell es-Sulatn, Khirbet Bal’ama, Tell el-Mafjar, Kh. El-Mafjar and Tell Balata. He worked also as a national coordinator of the World Heritage Programme in Palestine. He is the author of many books, field reports and scholarly articles.

Foreign experts participating at the forum include John Robbins, the deputy administrator for the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, and the Vice President of the Council of ICCROM.

Robbins is a licensed architect in the US. His significant project experience includes restoration of the Statue of Liberty and Liberty Island in New York, and the design and installation of the decorative-arts and other galleries at the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

Robbins was the first laureate of the Richard Morris Hunt Prize in historic preservation, and is a current member of the Council and Bureau of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM).

Other participants include Susan Denyer, World Heritage Adviser, ICOMOS and Secretary of ICOMOS-UK (the International Council on Monuments and Site, UK); Ridha Fraoua, the former head of the Legislation I Unit at the Federal Office of Justice in Switzerland and a UNESCO consultant since 1986; Moajab bin Saed Al- Zaharani, the Director General of the Institute du Monde Arabe in Paris, and author of many studies and researches in general intellectual fields and in the field of criticism and narratives; Sulaiman Ibrahim Al Askari, head of the Arab Center for Educational Research in the Gulf Countries.

Participants from the region also include Monther Jamhawi, the General Director of the Department of Antiquities of Jordan; and, Mourad Bouteflika, the Director of Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage in the Algerian Ministry of Culture. He is also Associate Professor in the Department of Architecture at the University of Blida, Algeria.