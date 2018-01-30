Lughati returns from world’s leading education technology event

UAE Ministry of Education stand during BETT 2018

Archival image of BETT Show

Archival image of BETT Show

Lughati initiative logo Next Previous

With a mandate to apply the most modern tools and techniques in teaching Arabic, Lughati has been sharing knowledge and experience with some of the most advanced digital education organisations in order to gain even greater insights into the future of smart learning.



In keeping with its goals to maintain the highest standards of classroom technology, Lughati joined hundreds of public and private sector representatives from around the world to address the challenges and solutions of preparing students for an ever-changing and advancing future. As one of few initiatives dedicated to smart methods of teaching Arabic, Lughati shared its history, experiences and expertise with fellow visitors to the event.



Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati, said: “This has been an excellent platform for us to both deliver and receive highly valuable information and experience the latest innovations and perceptions of technology in schools. As a committed advocate of progress through innovation, Lughati is constantly looking to pioneer digital learning and introduce the latest and most effective smart systems in education.”



Al Ali added: “From a very early age, children have an affinity with computers and the interaction has made learning both fun and effective. Having attended BETT 2018, we have confirmed that approach is universal and as students become older, that relationship with technology grows even stronger. As a unique and intricate language, Arabic lends itself perfectly to these methods.”



The four-day event, which was held in EXCEL London hosted hundreds of the most innovative education service providers and distributors, providing more than 300 hours of workshops, talks and discussions.



The supporting of Arabic education in public schools in Sharjah using state-of-the-art technology was officially announced in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah. The initiative was approved by His Highness in January 2016 under its new title ‘Lughati’ to develop education in the emirate, preserve the Arabic language and endear Arabic studies to children by incorporating modern methods.