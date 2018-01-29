Second cultural convoy to kick off in kahf Al Daba, Al Nahwa

Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaiji, Director of the Department of Culture and Information in the Eastern Region; Abdullah Khalfan Al Naqbi, Governor of Al Nahwa; Rashid Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Information and a host of officials and staff of the Department’s branches in the Eastern, participated in the conference organised at the foot of the famous kahf Al Daba in Al Nahwa.

Al Suwaiji explained that the Department’s furtherance of its approach of organising these convoys is a translation of the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to give culture utmost attention and enhance its tributaries to enrich cultural movement and access to various areas.

He pointed out that the cultural convoys play a prominent role in raising awareness, increasing social cohesion and dialogue among different segments of society, as well as their role in documenting and highlighting the history of the emirate’s cities and areas, especially the remote areas in the mountains.

Al Suwaiji added that this year's convoy in Al Nahwa is characterised by an intensive dose of artistic, cultural and heritage activities, including a poetry evening with the participation of renowned poets.