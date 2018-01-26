National Archives adds key historic documents to "Nation’s Memory" exhibition

The documents are snapshots of larger documents obtained by the archiving body.

The key exhibited documents include the "Convention of Prevention," which was signed by the "Sheikhs of the Coast" who reconciled with the British Government, as well as documents relating to the Al Maqta Bridge and Al Maqta Citadel, and the declaration of the UAE’s membership to the United Nations on 9th December, 1971.

The exhibition also includes documents relating to the Union, which was archived by the National Archives in Qasr Al Hosn, as well as many historic photographs that captured several bilateral meetings that led to the Union, and photographs of the founding fathers.

By adding more historical documents and photographs to the exhibition, which is a key part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, the National Archives attempts to showcase the UAE’s history, traditional heritage and its development during the era of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founding Fathers.