Sharjah Museums Authority, Barjeel Art Foundation ink partnership agreement

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Sultan Saud Al Qasimi, founder and owner of the Barjeel Art Foundation and Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority.

Among the most prominent works to be shown for the first time in the UAE is a painting by the famous Iraqi artist Diaa Al-Azzawi entitled "The Wolf Howls: Memories of a Poet" from 1968, which the Barjeel Art Foundation recently acquired.

Sheikh Sultan Saud Al Qasimi has chosen to cooperate with the Sharjah Museums Authority for the Authority’s prominent role in bringing works of cultural and artistic significance to the audience of Sharjah, UAE and visitors from all over the world.

Both organisations seek to play a pivotal role in establishing the emirate of Sharjah as an important destination in the global fine art scene by inviting the world's leading artists to showcase their works in the emirate.

“We are proud to launch this close cooperation with the Sharjah Museums Authority over the next five years," said Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi, adding that the partnership agreement is of great significance for both parties who spare no efforts to preserve and expand arts specially works by artists in the UAE and the wider region. "



Manal Ataya said: "The signing of the partnership agreement marks the beginning of a very important new phase of cooperation in the field of fine arts."

"We look forward to hosting cultural programmes and inspiring events that will attract everyone's attention and encourage appreciation of the contemporary arts in the Arab world."