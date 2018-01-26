Mleiha Cultural Forum celebrates its desert heritage with live performances on golden sands

The event saw the attendance of Abdullah Al Owais, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Culture and Information Department; Khamis Al Suwaidi, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department; several members of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaijee, Director of Culture and Information Department in the Eastern Region; a large crowd of officials and residents of the central region who all were thrilled by Mleiha desert heritage theatrical and folkloric shows.

The activities of the forum concluded with a poetry evening along with accompaniments of Rababa cadences with the participation of a number of poets from the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.