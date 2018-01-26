Mleiha Cultural Forum celebrates its desert heritage with live performances on golden sands

  • Friday 26, January 2018 in 6:51 PM
Sharjah 24: With a special package of artistic performances, the Department of Culture and Information, Thursday evening, celebrated Mleiha desert heritage at the first editions of the Mleiha Cultural Forum amidst a large crowd, on the sands of the historic "Tuwa Humaid" area.

The event saw the attendance of  Abdullah Al Owais, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Culture and Information Department; Khamis Al Suwaidi, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department; several members of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaijee, Director of Culture and Information Department in the Eastern Region; a large crowd of officials and residents of the central region who all were thrilled by Mleiha desert heritage theatrical and folkloric shows.

The activities of the forum concluded with a poetry evening along with accompaniments of Rababa cadences with the participation of a number of poets from the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.