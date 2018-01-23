Mohammed Khamis Al Naqbi: The cultural movement in Sharjah involves entire emirate

He said that the movement of construction and building in the region goes side by side to enhance the cultural movement through the regular events government departments organise on a regular basis.

Al Naqbi’s remarks came in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a press conference organised by the Department of Culture and Information Tuesday, in Shis, to announce the cultural caravan programme to be launched in early February, which plays and important role in enhancing the cultural awareness and knowledge of the people as well as establishing the popular heritage.

In conclusion, Deputy Governor of Shs praised the programme and the Department of Culture and Information for the new cycle of cultural caravans.