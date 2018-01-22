Tajikistan Heritage Week kicks off at the SIH

The week-long event will host a variety of activities reflecting the heritage of Tajikistan and explore the customs through handicrafts, textiles, carpets, traditional costumes, fabrics, pottery, and gems. Authentic cuisine will be available offering popular dishes such as Oshi Palav, which in 2016 was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO.

Additionally, there will be folklore ensembles performing traditional music, song, and dance. Tajik folk music is divided into three traditional styles: Pamir (Mountain-Badakhshan province), Central Kuhistoni (Hisor, Kulob, and Gharm provinces), and Sogdiana’s northern style, which shares the same musical culture as the bordering .region of Uzbekistan (Kashkadarya and Surkhandaraya provinces)

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said, “Sharjah Institute for Heritage is delighted to learn and celebrate the ancient cultural aspects of a country with a rich history and traditions that have remained strong. There will be many traditional handicrafts made onsite by authentic Tajik craftsmen, souvenirs, and customary dishes.”

"In the UAE we enjoy a strong relationship with diverse cultures such as Tajikistan, which stems from our mutual relationship for diversity, art, and heritage. We encourage all to join us in embracing Tajik culture.” he added.

Bahadur Sharifi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan in UAE said, “I would like on the behalf of the Government of Tajikistan to express my sincere appreciations and thanks to the His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and SIH for hosting Tajik craftsmen and culture.



"A special thanks is also addressed to Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, for his continuous support throughout the last two years to demonstrate Tajik culture in the emirate of Sharjah. Today out cultural relations are expanding, and we are confident that this event will strengthen the cooperation between the people of our friendly countries.”

The Republic of Tajikistan is located in heart of Central Asia on the border of Kyrgyzstan, China, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan. It was a member of the Soviet Union until its independence in 1991. The country boats an ancient culture whose traditions and customs such as traditional costumes live on today.