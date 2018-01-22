Al Qasba extends registration’s deadline for speech and drama classes

The classes will be conducted by the Dubai-based Centre Stage Arts, and will offer trainees the chance to receive a certificate from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).



Organised at the destination’s Masrah Al Qasba – Theatre, the course will be completed in 11 Saturdays, from January 27 to April 07.



The website for online registrations or inquiries about payments, course fees, class timings, etc., is centrestage-arts.com. To be able to make the most of the sessions, children must be comfortable conversing and receiving instructions in English, which is the main language of most tutors.

The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) is one of the oldest drama schools in the United Kingdom that provided the world of performing arts (theatre, cinema and television) with consecutive generations of renowned artists from all over the world.



Al Qasba, one of the most popular family leisure destinations, boasts a range of state-of-the art facilities and tourist attractions including, among others, various restaurants and cafes. It is also home to the 250-seat Masrah Al Qasba-Theatre, Multaqa Al Qasba, Eye of the Emirates, Kids Fun Zone, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, Maraya Art Centre and others that cater to the needs of visitors of all ages.