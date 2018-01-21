Dr. Al Musallam: 2018 commences with joint cooperation agreements with the Tajik Heritage Week

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH said that the Heritage Week of the Republic of Tajikistan is the first event in the Sharjah World Heritage Weeks 2018 and is part of Joint Cooperation Agreements with the Tajik heritage officials.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Chairman of SIH pointed out that this year in the Republic of Tajikistan is the year of crafts and popular industries, so the week is dominated by the display of these trades.

He added that 16 countries have been hosted in two years since the launch of the World Heritage Weeks, an average of 8 countries per year, noting that SIH will host eight new countries in 2018.