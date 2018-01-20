Curtain Falls on SWMF 2018

The chilly evening temperatures did nothing to prevent authentic Arabic song lovers from crowding The Flag Island, Sharjah’s iconic national monument destination, in their eagerness to listen to Ghada Shbeir, pioneer of Andalusian poetry recital in song, professor of oriental singing and winner of the BBC Radio 3 World Music Award – MENA, for her Album ‘Muwashahat’ (Andalusian Poems) in 2007. They cheered in appreciation of her mellifluous vocal tones that have captivated fans of this genre of music for 20 years.

Shbeir captured the hearts of the audience from the very beginning of her act, singing ‘Ya Ward Meen Yeshtereek’ (Oh Rose! who Will Purchase You!) written by Lebanese poet Bechara El Khoury, ‘Ament bi Allah’ (I Believe in God) by poet Saleh Jawdat and ‘Fayee Ya Hawa’ (Oh Love! Do You Remember?) written by the Rahbani brothers, with the renditions bringing back memories of renowned singers of authentic Arabic songs.

The audience were also treated to two songs with lyrics written by poet Abdulaziz Al Babtain, ‘Rohan’ (Two Souls) and ‘Lia Al Habib’ (The Beloved Is Mine), as well as ‘Ya Shadi Al Alhan’ (Oh Singer of Melodies!) written by Andalusian poet Wallada bint Al Mustakfi, a song which celebrates Andalusia and its musical glory. In one of the night’s quieter moments, she sang ‘Sakan Al Lail’ (The Night Became Calm) written by Gibran Khalil Gibran and ‘Ya Aqid Al Hajibaini’ (Oh Brow Furrower!) written by Bechara El Khoury.

Shbeir’s very first concert in Sharjah concluded with a number that was considered to have revolutionised Arabic singing. Her rendition of ‘Ya Habibi Taal Ilhaini Shuf Elli Garali’ (Oh Babe! Come See What Befell Me), originally sung by the artist Asmahan, saw her voice emulate those of Arabic singers from the 1940s who made glory with their music and enthralled generations of authentic Arabic song lovers.

Throughout her performance Shbeir was accompanied by the SWMF Orchestra, conducted by talented Jordanian Mohammed Othman Siddiq. The maestro used his skills to creatively fuse western classical music with oriental, oud and qanun, adding an extra dimension to Shbeir’s singing.

Winners of the festival’s Singing Competition that had been organised by Furat Qaddouri Music Centre were honoured immediately prior to Shbeir’s performance. Shahd Al Nabwani was ranked first in the contest, Reem Samir second, Nour Ibrahim third and Farah Samir fourth, with the quartet of finalists all receiving cash prizes and certificates. The winners performed ‘Nassam Alaina Al Hawa’ (The Breeze Blew Gently), originally sung by Fairouz, to the audience at the closing evening of SWMF 2018.

The seven-day SWMF 2018 featured a host of superstars, artists and musicians from many Arab and European countries, including Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Spain and Hungary, at four destinations; Al Majaz Amphitheatre, The Flag Island Amphitheatre, Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront.

SWMF 2018 was deemed a success in its boosting of the cultural and artistic presence of Sharjah and the UAE and its introduction of various musical cultures from around the world to the UAE community. The festival enriched the emirate’s repertoire of tourist, art and culture attractions, through beautiful melodies, crystal voices and foot-tapping rhythms that entertained the audiences throughout.