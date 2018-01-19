Noura Al Kaabi visits Hassan Sharif exhibition in Sharjah

She said during her visit to the exhibition, organised by the Sharjah Art Foundation, SAF, in Al Mureijah Square.

Al Kaabi listened to a detailed explanation of the nature of the art works included in the exhibition and the most important characteristic of it as documentation on the development of the artistic and cultural landscape in the country. Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Head of Development at Sharjah Art Foundation, SAF, and Sheikha Noura Al Mualla, Head of the Arts Centres at SAF were accompanying her.

The Minister of Culture then toured Bait Al Serkal in Arts Area to see the second part of the exhibition's artwork.

Hassan Sharif's exhibition is a culmination of Sharif’s long and storied history with Sharjah, where he first began staging interventions and exhibitions of contemporary art. Minister Al Kaabi was introduced to the nature of the artworks displayed in the exhibition and their important role in documenting the ongoing cultural and artistic development within the country.