Rasha Rizk Absent, Ghada Shbeir livens up SWMF final night

Sharjah 24: The management of the Sharjah World Music Festival (SWMF) has announced that Syrian artist Rasha Rizk will not be able to participate in the festival due to exceptionally compelling reasons beyond the control of the festival.
SWMF’s last evening will feature Lebanese artist Ghada Shbeir, at the Flag Island Amphitheatre on January 19, 2018.
The management of the festival has also announced that those who purchased tickets for Rasha Rizk concert can obtain a refund from the same service counter where the tickets were bought, and a refund to tickets that were purchased at www.ticketmaster.ae can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected]