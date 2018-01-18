Sharjah World Music Festival continues to inspire audiences with diverse musical traditions

Visitors to Al Qasba were treated to an electric blend of musical traditions performed by the Alwan band, featuring zitherist Bassam Abdelsattar who treated the audience to a fantastic fusion of Arabic and Turkish styles. Considered as some of the best musicians in the Middle East, Alwan presented beautiful oriental pieces comprising classical music, jazz and blues, among which was a soulful rendition of the legendary Umm Khultum’s ensemble of songs.

One Night in Sharjah



Al Majaz Waterfront came to life with the ‘One Night in Sharjah’ concert featuring a fusion of classic and contemporary jazz by Ukrainian singer, Olesya Zdorovetska, and the Gossou Olesya band.



From solo jazz to stunning piano recitals, Gossou Olesya band had a smooth flowing conversation with audience using the universal language of music, concluding the night with a collection of their Olesya’s biggest hits.

SWMF 2018 is being presented by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in a strategic partnership with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Al Majaz Amphitheatre. Organised by Furat Qaddouri Music Centre, the festival runs until Friday, January 19.



By organising this first of its kind festival, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre seeks to boost the cultural and art presence of Sharjah and the UAE on the global arena, introduce the world’s various musical cultures to the UAE community and add a new gem to the emirate’s rich portfolio of tourist, art and culture attractions. Concert tickets for SWMF 2018 are available online at: www.ticketmaster.ae and can also be purchased at customer service counters at Al Qasba Theatre, The Flag Island Amphitheatre, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and Al Majaz Waterfront.