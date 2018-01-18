SIH organises Tajikistan Heritage Week

The week-long event will host a variety of activities reflecting the heritage of Tajikistan and explore the traditions and customs through literature, music, art, and history.



Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, conveyed, “In the UAE we enjoy a strong relationship with diverse cultures such as Tajikistan, which stems from our mutual relationship for diversity, art, and culture.”



“Sharjah Institute for Heritage is delighted to learn and celebrate the ancient cultural aspects of a country with a rich history and traditions that have remained strong.” he added.



The Republic of Tajikistan is located in the heart of Central Asia on the border of Kyrgyzstan, China, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan. It was a member of the Soviet Union until its independence in 1991. The country boats an ancient culture whose traditions and customs such as traditional costumes live on today. The cuisine of Tajikistan is intertwined with Uzbek, Afghani, Russian, and Iranian, and Persian cuisines. It is known for dishes such as kabuli pulao, qabili palau, and samanu. The national food and drink are plov and green tea, respectively.