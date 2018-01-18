SIH organises Tajikistan Heritage Week

  • Thursday 18, January 2018 in 12:09 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), a specialised institution that preserves and promotes cultural heritage, has announced that it will host Tajikistan Heritage Week. The ‘Cultural Heritage Weeks’ focus on different cultures from around the world and provide the community with educational activities and seminars. This week, SIH will focus on the Republic of Tajikistan’s heritage from the 21st of January until the 25th of January 2018, between 5pm to 10pm daily at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in the University City, Sharjah.
The week-long event will host a variety of activities reflecting the heritage of Tajikistan and explore the traditions and customs through literature, music, art, and history.

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, conveyed, “In the UAE we enjoy a strong relationship with diverse cultures such as Tajikistan, which stems from our mutual relationship for diversity, art, and culture.”

“Sharjah Institute for Heritage is delighted to learn and celebrate the ancient cultural aspects of a country with a rich history and traditions that have remained strong.” he added.

The Republic of Tajikistan is located in the heart of Central Asia on the border of Kyrgyzstan, China, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan. It was a member of the Soviet Union until its independence in 1991. The country boats an ancient culture whose traditions and customs such as traditional costumes live on today. The cuisine of Tajikistan is intertwined with Uzbek, Afghani, Russian, and Iranian, and Persian cuisines. It is known for dishes such as kabuli pulao, qabili palau, and samanu. The national food and drink are plov and green tea, respectively.