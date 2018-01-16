Extremes of Iraqi Oriental Music and Argentinian Tango on first two nights of SWMF

Photos of ‘Love and Peace’ night in Al Majaz Waterfront

Photos of 'Women Dance Tango' concert in Al Majaz Waterfront

The first of the free-of-charge concerts at the fifth edition of SWMF, organised by Furat Qaddouri Music Centre and presented by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in a strategic partnership with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Al Majaz Amphitheatre, hosted ‘Love and Peace’ by Iraqi composer, guitarist and songwriter Saif Shaheen. With a theme of love, sorrow and reconciliation, it was an emotional ride for the audience of UAE residents and tourists.



Accompanied by an outstanding support band, Shaheen opened the concert with a song that he wrote and composed titled ‘Your Heart Did Not Bother’ blending oriental and western rhythms to bring a message of love, yearning and nostalgia.



The second evening saw a Latin concert titled ‘Women Dance Tango’, featuring Argentinian artists Flor Milagros, Matej Sodja and Diana Radzhabaeva in a spectacular display of dancing, music, acting and singing, resulting in huge applause and cheering from the audience.



SWMF 2018 features a total of 14 concerts, five of which are ticketed and being held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre and The Flag Island Amphitheatre. The remaining nine take place outdoors at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront, and offering free admission. The free outdoor concerts take place from 8:30-9:30 pm throughout the event taking place which runs until January 19.



SWMF 2018 features a stellar line-up of artists and musicians from Kuwait, Spain, Hungary, Ukraine, Argentina, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Spain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Iraq.



By organising this first of its kind festival, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre seeks to boost the cultural and art presence of Sharjah and the UAE on the global arena, introduce the world’s various musical cultures to the UAE community and add a new gem to the emirate’s rich portfolio of tourist, art and culture attractions.