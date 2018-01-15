Khorfakkan Theatrical Festival to kick off on January 26

Part of 2017 edition’s shows
Sharjah 24: The Department of Theatre, Sharjah Culture and Information Department, continues its preparations to receive the fifth edition of the Khorfakkan Theatrical Festival, which will kick off on 26th January in the open air in Khorfakkan City with the participation of several local and regional theatre stars and actors.
This year’s edition of the festival will provide the public with a wide range of modern and popular shows, forms and expressions of art along with music and workshops. The festival will also feature various forms of theatre including “Kids Theatre”, “School Theatre”, “Comic Theatre” and other forms.
 
The festival is organised in Khorfakkan City in harmony with its natural inspirational aesthetics. Among the event’s aims is to provide the public with a ceremonial experience that is not limited to a specific colour of arts, but includes all creative forms.