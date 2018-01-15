National Archives organises national competition during Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

The competition, held at the "Nation's Memory" pavilion of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, started since the beginning of Year of Zayed 2018 and will continue until the end of January. The competition is divided into two phases. In the first phase, participants are required to click photos at the "Nation's Memory" exhibition and in the second phase, they have to answer a cultural question inspired by the exhibition. Therefore, participation in the competition requires visiting the exhibition and following the Instagram account of the National Archives.

The national competition organised by the National Archives aims to link the audience of the festival with the Nation's Memory exhibition, which is considered the jewel of the festival. It documents the UAE's history and present with documents, photos and documentaries, and presents the visitors with documented information about the founding leaders, including the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and their efforts to establish the Union and achieve the development witnessed by the UAE.