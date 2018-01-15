Book on Zayed, ‘Father of the Nation’, launched

Illustrated with a selection of historic photographs of Sheikh Zayed as well as images of different aspects of the country, the book includes 55 quotations on various themes, including environment, heritage, education and progress, leadership, the nation, values and women.

An introduction notes that, "'Father of Our Nation’ celebrates the thoughts and ideas at the heart of Sheikh Zayed’s remarkable legacy," adding that the book "embodies the words of the UAE’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said ‘Zayed will always be with us. His memory is immortalised in our souls and hearts with his great works, and he will be present among us and with us forever and ever.’ "

It also quotes the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as stating, "History does not forget great men or their contribution to its existence, and the Emirati identity will remain faithful to Zayed because he dedicated his life to the construction of man."

The book, in both Arabic and English, has been produced with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.