British music sensation Emeli Sande set to perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah

Al Majaz Amphitheatre, built in the spectacular Roman colosseum style as a unique regional platform for the arts, will host this solo artist known for her powerhouse performance under the stars, on Friday, 16th February 2018.



Originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, Sandé has performed at the White House for an elite audience; won numerous accolades including 4 X Brit Awards (Critics Choice, Best Album and British Female Solo Artist in 2013 and 2017) as well as awards from Q Magazine, Elle, Harpers and GQ.



When you hear an Emeli Sandé song, one word comes to mind – it is palpable in every note, in each lyric; its visceral presence exists even in the silence – the overwhelming, unadulterated, exultant sound of freedom.



A resoundingly confident and joyfully uplifting artist, Emeli Sandé will perform a full 90-minute set, including numbers from the critically acclaimed, Our Version of Events and from Long Live the Angels. While Our Version… exceeded The Beatles' previously held record of 63 consecutive weeks in the top 10 slot and selling over 4.6 million copies worldwide, Long Live the Angels achieved the biggest week one sales for a British female solo artist in 2016.

The multi-instrumentalist, Sande initially made her mark as a songwriter in the UK urban scene via acts such as Wiley, Wretch 32 and Chip, later becoming a highly sought-after writer for many international acts including Alicia Keys, Rihanna and Katy Perry.



She has scored three UK number 1 singles and the track; ‘Next to Me’ was certified platinum in the US with over 1.5 million singles sold. Pouring herself into her song writing, Sande’s performance crackles with energy and a sense of euphoria for both the listener and the artist.

This one-off performance at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, the new cultural destination of the Emirate known as the Cultural Capital of the Arab and Islamic world, promises to be an exciting affair. Over the past few years, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, managed by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has hosted internationally acclaimed artistes and musicians as part of the Sharjah leadership’s vision to promote a new cultural sensibility and appreciation of music and the arts in the Emirate.



The popular artists and musical legends hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre, overlooking the Khalid Lagoon and Buheirah Corniche, in the past couple of years include Yanni, Marcel Khalife, Mohammed Abdu and Julio Iglesias, Assala Nasri, Angham and numerous others.

Sandé’s outstanding voice sits at the heart of this special show, in a uniquely outdoor experience at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, a venue that is fast forging its reputation as a unique family-friendly space for music, leisure and the arts. Al Majaz Amphitheatre was inaugurated in 2012 by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.