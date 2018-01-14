National Archives enriches children’s knowledge of UAE history at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

The purpose of the Education Corner is to help develop within children an understanding of care for the environment, an interest in science and its place in the future, and a sense of patriotism. Sheikh Zayed felt that one of the ways that learning can be achieved is through fun and entertainment, now including exciting new topics derived from the guidance of our national leadership: artificial intelligence, journey to planet Mars and clean energy.



The Education Corner also helps children become more aware of environmental pollution and its causes, ways to reduce harmful emissions to the environment, and renewable sources of energy. On the practical side, children can make use of Knowledge Robots which they assemble and run by solar energy, under the supervision of specialists, employing computers mounted on tables distributed throughout the Education Corner. Once children have completed assembly of the robots, they test them in a zone dedicated to that purpose.



Through its Memory of the Nation exhibit, the National Archives will also present visitors with a new game known as Collective Panels. The game is part of the educational outreach initiative and will be piloted for the first time at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in January, 2018. The game carries a national theme, focusing on the biography of Sheikh Zayed and his many achievements.