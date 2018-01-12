Exciting Speech and Drama Lessons for Young Performers at Al Qasba

Organised at the destination’s Masrah Al Qasba - Theatre, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), one of the oldest drama schools in the United Kingdom Speech and Drama Classes will be conducted by Dubai-based Centre Stage Arts.

For 11 Saturdays, starting January 20 until March 31, children in the age group of 5 to 16 years will be offered age appropriate and specialised full-term courses that will enable them to explore the various facets of the world of drama and performing arts, stimulate creativity and challenge their imagination in a fun environment.

The classes classified into Acts 1, 2 and 3, have been designed for ages 5-7, 8-11, and 12-16, respectively. The first class will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., while the Act 2 class will run from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Act 3 will take place from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The youngest lot will be encouraged to delight in different themes, delve into dressing up in boxes to transform themselves into their favourite characters and bring the whole experience to life. Act 2 participants will explore a wide range of drama, poetry, prose, performance techniques and drama games, and learn to express themselves through their bodies and through language. Among other things, attendees of Act 3 will be introduced to numerous acting techniques in order to create believable performances and interpretation.

Highlighting Al Qasba’s continued emphasis on the importance of providing children and families an enriching environment for leisure and self-development, Sultan Mohammed Shattaf, Al Qasba Manager said: “For years, the UAE’s citizens and residents have been visiting for the enriching opportunities we have consistently provided for learning and entertainment. The upcoming speech and drama classes for children are a continuation of these efforts, and seek to offer Al Qasba as a platform our future generations can use to explore a creative field, which will enhance their skills and enrich their lives.”

He added: “Speech and drama classes aren't just about acting or singing. They can help children and young adults express themselves better, explore and communicate creative ideas, build vocabulary as well as confidence.”

Class sizes will be kept to a minimum allowing no more than 15 children in a batch – a strategy organisers say will ensure each participant is afforded the time and attention they require to enjoy the lessons and take away lifelong learning from them.

Well, that’s all the more reason to book your child a spot now. For course payments and online registration, parents and schools can directly contact Centre Stage Arts through centrestage-arts.com. To be able to make the most of the sessions, children must be fairly comfortable conversing and receiving instructions in the English language.

At the end of the course, the participants will qualify to take the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) Examination, which is held every once a year in April/May. Participants will be informed of the examination details and those who take it will receive a certificate upon completion.