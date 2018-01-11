Knowledge without Borders raises funds for TBHF

During the Coffee & Book activity organised by KwB



The ‘Coffee and Book’ event featured a coffee booth and a selection of reading material provided by KwB that catered to people of all ages and all sectors of the community. Visitors were encouraged to support humanitarian activities and show their commitment to contribute to those less fortunate.



The event is KwB’s first activity in UAE’s Year of Zayed 2018, and there will be a series of other cultural and humanitarian events that underscore the values of selflessness, and further enhance the principles of humanitarianism, philanthropy and solidarity that were reinforced by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of UAE.



In addition to emphasising the importance of social responsibility, KwB also made efforts to promote reading on a more regular basis. A quiz which required participants to find the answers within certain books was held.



“At KwB, we believe that helping people in troubled circumstances can be the most effective way of giving them the tools to build their own futures. Everyone has the right to absorb and contribute to culture and these initiatives are an excellent way for all members of the community to become involved,” said Noura bin Hadiya, Manager of KwB.



“People want to help, they want to make a difference and the more ways we can provide that opportunity, the more opportunities they will have to make a difference. As a nation we have a heritage of committing to humanitarian causes and we are delighted to have donated both invaluable knowledge and essential funds,” he added.



Bin Hadiya also extended her thanks to everyone who contributed to its success, highlighting their commitment of giving back to society.