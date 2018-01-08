Jerusalem film competition announced

The RFC Managing Director, George David, told the daily ‘Jordan Times’ that the Commission "wanted to involve all Arab filmmakers, so that they can tell the world their point of view on this sensitive issue, that is of major concern to them also."

Noting that the question of Jerusalem is a critical issue for the region, he added, " We have the right to show that unbiasedly and share the point of view from this part of the world. What we would like to underline is the Palestinian Arab character of Jerusalem. We work in cinema, and cinema is part of culture. Culture is also part of what is happening; it is not on the margin of reality but at its core."

The competition, titled "We Are Jerusalem", seeks to encourage as much original content as possible, he noted. Entries should be limited to films produced in 2017 or January this year, ahead of the closing date of 21st January, and should be no more than seven minutes in length. All genres of films except documentaries can be entered. Only one film may be entered by each director while films shot on mobile phones are acceptable.

The films should be in either Arabic or English or, if in another language, should have Arabic or English sub-titles.

"We are not naive and we know that such an initiative cannot have a direct influence on the course of events," David was quoted as saying. "Yet, we felt it was important to give a space for people to express their feelings and thoughts, through art."

It is very important, he added, that the Arab cinema always remains active and rich in terms of producing films that keep up with any events happening regionally and globally.

"The audiovisual industry is a very powerful tool today and there is a responsibility held by Arab filmmakers in that respect: to properly utilise this tool to deliver their messages, as well as to reflect the reality of their country," David said.