Three international acts bring western flavour to SWMF 2018

The free outdoor concerts will take place from 8:30-9:30 pm throughout the eight-day event taking place from January 13-19.

Tango trio Flor Milagros, Matej Sodja and Diana Radzhabaeva will capture the audience’s imagination with the thrilling performance ‘Women Dance Tango’, through a combination of dancing, music, acting and singing.

Singer, pianist and music teacher Flor Milagros has performed Tango and folklore concerts, as well as other genres across the world.

Matej Sodja and Diana Radzhabaeva have become masters of traditional Argentinian Tango, travelling to South America and Europe to perfect the Latin dance. In 2014, Matej participated in the World Tango Championship held in Buenos Aires.

SWMF 2018 will host a ‘One Night in Sharjah’ evening, performed by Ukrainian artist Olesia Zdorovetska, whose vast repertoire ranges from melodic lyrics inspired by poetry to guaranteed toe-tapping contemporary jazz accompanied by the Gossu band.

Olesia started singing when she was just seven years old at Ukraine’s Folklore Theatre and started her career at the age of 18. Her outstanding versatility and worldwide performances have led her to sing in several languages, including English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.

The ‘Harmony’ evening will bring Syrian artist Sara Al Houshi together with Ukrainian musician Jenny, who will blend Western and Arabic styles. Sara started singing in Damascus 10 years ago and has participated in Damascus Opera House concerts among many others.

Jenny is a guitarist and singer who studied music in Italy, Switzerland and Germany. She has performed on the stages of several theatres in Poland, Italy, France, Ukraine and South Korea.

The 2018 SWMF will see the participation of a stellar line-up of artists and musicians from 11 Arab and foreign countries, including Kuwait, Spain, Hungary, Spain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and many more.

By organising this first of its kind festival, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre seeks to boost the cultural and art presence of Sharjah and the UAE on the global arena, introduce the world’s various musical cultures to the UAE community and add a new gem to the emirate’s rich portfolio of tourist, art and culture attractions.