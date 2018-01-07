16th Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Jan.8

Organised by the Department of Culture and Information, the event will host 30 poets from 17 Arab countries.

UAE poet Kareem Ma’touq and Tunisian poet Dr. Noor Al-Deen Samoud will be honoured at the 8th edition of Sharjah Awards for Arabic Poetry during the event. The honouring comes in recognition of their active role in the Arab poetic scene.

The 16th edition of the festival will feature five poetry evenings and two literary seminars on “the influence of poetry houses on the Arabic cultural scene” and “Intertextuality in the modern Arabic poem”.