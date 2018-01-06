‘SWMF 2018’ to stage free concerts at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront

As part of the event’s programme, which takes place January 12-19, six Arabic bands will be bringing their unique repertoires to Sharjah’s most popular tourist and leisure destinations, allowing patrons to make the most of complementary musical performances from some of the region’s most gifted and renowned musicians.

Taking place from 8:30-9:30pm throughout the eight-day event, Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront will host performances from such luminary Arab musicians as Iraqi composer, guitarist and songwriter Saif Shaheen, who will bring to audiences his special brand of East-West fusion music. Shaheen, who sings for his home country and the pain of estrangement, has produced six albums, including ‘Mahboubi’ and incorporates influences from Rahabneh music to the Beatles in his work.

Also participating in the free concert schedule is the band Alwan. Featuring zitherist Bassam Abdelsattar, the musical ensemble will bring various styles of Arabic and Turkish music to the audiences, as well as contemporary western forms such as jazz, blues and the band’s own compositions. Alwan – which translates as ‘colours’ - draws its name from the musical diversity of its performances and seeks to captivate Arab and Western audience with its unique and modern style. Comprising some of the Middle East’s most prominent and respected musicians, Alwan has performed several concerts in the UAE and beyond.

Also participating in the schedule is Syrian musician Samer Abu Raslan and his band Arabesque Classics, who will be aiming to enthrall the audiences with beautiful oriental pieces. Raslan joined the Zinobia Orchestra in 1993 and played at several music festivals across the world, including the 1994 Silk Road Festival in Japan. In 2008 he joined the Sharq Orchestra where he composed such pieces such as ‘Andalus’ and ‘Tango.’

Other bands appearing at SWMF 2018 include Takht Sharki, with the six-piece outfit performing a range of songs from their oriental classical repertoire, including Qudoud Halabiya, Andalusian Muwashahat and the songs of Um Kalthoum and Abdel Halim Hafez. The band’s set will also see compositions from the Abbasid era until present, with members’ instruments including the oud, zither, violin, flute and drum.

Kurdish artist Ronahi is certain to enthrall the crowds with a selection of songs in a fusion of Qudoud Halabiya, a form of improvisation from the Syrian city of Aleppo which combines Arabic songs and Kurdish music.

In 2012, Ronahi joined the Arab Oud House (Bait Al Oud) in Abu Dhabi and is a member of the Modern Speech Choir. She has also taken part in annual concerts held on the anniversary of the founding of Bait Al Oud, charity concerts in aid of children with cancer, and the Future of Arabic Music concerts.

Also performing at the SWMF 2018 will be a group of distinguished musicians from the Furat Qaddouri Music Centre who will treat the audience to select pieces inspired by authentic Arab heritage.

The fifth edition of SWMF, which has become established as the emirate’s most prestigious live music event, is presented by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in a strategic partnership with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Al Majaz Amphitheatre. The event is being organised by Furat Qaddouri Music Centre.

SWMF 2018 will see the participation of a stellar line-up of artists and musicians from 11 Arab and foreign countries, including Kuwait, Spain, Hungary, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Iraq. Through its organising of the first-of-its-kind festival, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre seeks to boost the cultural and art presence of Sharjah and the UAE, introduce various musical cultures around the world to the UAE community and add a new dimension to the region’s repertoire of tourist, art and culture attractions.