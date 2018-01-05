Al Majaz Amphitheatre postpones Abdallah Al Rowaished and Balqees Concert to January 19

Sharjah 24: Al Majaz Amphitheatre, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has announced that the concert of Kuwaiti singer Abdallah Al Rowaished and Emirati singer Balqees, which forms part of the fifth edition of the Sharjah World Music Festival (SWMF), has been postponed to January 19. Originally planned to take place on January 12, the concert has been rescheduled because of the sudden death of Balqees’ father-in-law.
The management of Al Majaz Amphitheatre has expressed their heartfelt condolences and extended their deepest sympathies to Balqees and her family, praying that Almighty God grants the departed eternal peace and his family the strength to bear the pain of his loss. 
 
Al Majaz Amphitheatre management says that those who have purchased tickets for the concert can use the same for the new date. If the rescheduled timing is not convenient, they can obtain a refund from the same service counter where the tickets were bought, or at www.ticketmaster.ae if purchased online at the site. 