Ghada Shbeir and Rasha Rizk to enthrall audiences at SWMF 2018

Presented by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in a strategic partnership with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and Al Majaz Amphitheatre, and organised by Furat Qaddouri Music Centre, SWMF will feature a collection of concerts, musical shows and artistic activities in line with Sharjah’s goal to be a regional hub of art and culture.



The audience will enjoy a sublime evening of music as Ghada Shbeir is accompanied by the Orchestra of the Sharjah World Music festival conducted by maestro Mohammed Othman Sidiq.



Shbeir is one of the most revered classical Arab singers with a master’s degree from the Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik and a PhD in Musical Sciences. She is also the recipient of several Arabic and international awards, including the Arab Song Award in Egypt and the BBC Radio 3 World Music Award. She is best known for combining traditional Arabic music, the Syriac and Maronite hymn, the Andalusian muwashahat, and mawwal, a form of improvisation.



From Syria, one of the region’s most versatile singers Rasha Rizk will be performing on the same night at The Flag Island Theatre highlighting her crystal voice and beautiful songs in a fusion of Arabic music and jazz. Rizk graduated from the Higher Institute of Music in Damascus in 2002.



In recent years, Rizk's career has gone from strength to strength as she released several albums including ‘Baytna (Our Home) in 2007, and Al Lo’ba (The Game) in 2014. In addition to singing film tracks and composing her own music, Rizk has performed around the world.



The eight-day festival, running from January 12-19, will feature a stellar line-up of artists and musicians from a number of countries including Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Spain, Hungary and many more, who will be performing at four venues in Sharjah, namely Al Majaz Amphitheatre, The Flag Island, Al Qasba and Majaz Waterfront.



The concept of the SWMF Orchestra was introduced by artist Furat Qaddouri, the founder and Director of the festival. The orchestra is composed of an impressive galaxy of the best musicians from around the world each year. This year he selected Mohammed Othman Saddique, who has helped to elevate the status of Arabic music around the world, to lead the orchestra.



Saddique composed seven pieces in which he blended oriental Arabic musical instruments with orchestral ensembles in one genre. His creation was a musical first in fusing classical Western instruments with the oud and zither to maintain their eastern character, while using advanced technology to enhance the compositions.



Concert tickets for are available online at www.ticketmaster.ae and can also be purchased at the customer service counters of Al Qasba Theatre, The Flag Island Theatre, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and Al Majaz Waterfront.



Furat Qaddouri Music Centre seeks to boost the cultural and art presence of Sharjah and the UAE on the world arena through this festival, which is the first-of-its kind in the region. It also aims to introduce the world’s various musical cultures to the UAE community and add another gem to the emirate’s rich portfolio of tourist, art and culture attractions.