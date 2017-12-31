Weekends at Oasis Workshops brings arts and crafts to Al Ain

This weekend’s workshops and events included poster making inspired by Al Ain Oasis, film screenings of movies from the 80s and 90s in the Westen Plaza area, live cooking corners, food trucks, and traditional folk-dance performances of Ayyalah and Harbiyyah.

DCT - Abu Dhabi oversees the development of Al Ain Oasis and seeks to enhance the experience for visitors by organising a variety or heritage and cultural events which allow interaction with the natural features of the Oasis and the unique architectural style of its buildings and facilities.