SWMF 2018 to pay tribute to legendary Egyptian singer Abdul Halim Hafez

Taking place on January 14 – the third day of the eight-day event - the concert will feature three Egyptian artists; Ahmed Effat, Mai Hassan and Mohammed Metwalli. The trio will be accompanied by the Cairo Opera House Orchestra, conducted by Mohammed Ismail Al Mouji.

The concert will see the three singers, who each learned their craft at prestigious music institutes in Cairo, captivating the audience with a collection of Abdul Halim’s most appreciated songs, with the performance a tribute to the chanteur whose sweet, soft and dulcet tones continue to inspire generation after generation.

“The third day of the forthcoming Sharjah World Music Festival will celebrate one of the great masters of Arabic song, who left behind a strong musical legacy for generations to come. Abdul Halim Hafez enriched Arabic music with romantic and patriotic melodies that are etched in the memories of Arab people,” said Furat Qaddouri, manager of SWMF.

“Although he departed our world four decades ago, Hafez continues to live on in Arabic music. He remains in the hearts and minds of consecutive Arab generations because of the tremendous contribution he has made to the industry. It is no wonder that his voice still echoes across Arab capitals and streets,” he said, adding that SWMF has always been keen to commemorate great artists by designating special evenings for audiences who enjoy music from times gone by.

Officially opened in October 1988, the Cairo Opera House is considered Egypt’s conduit for culture and art from around the globe. It was established to communicate with other peoples through a unique model based on its position as a representative institution of one of the world’s oldest civilisations.

Conductor for the concert, Mohammed Ismael Al Mouji, belongs to a distinguished family which is highly regarded for its great impact and contribution to Arabic music. A pianist and professor at the University of Tanta, the musical maestro has participated in numerous music festivals, including the Arabic Music Festival.

Concert tickets for SWMF 2018 are available online at: https://www.ticketmaster.ae. They can also be purchased at the customer service counters at Al Qasba Theatre, The Flag Island Theatre, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and Al Majaz Waterfront.

SWMF 2018 will bring together an impressive array of singers and musicians from a number of Arab and foreign countries, including Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq , Spain and Hungary. The artists will be performing in four venues in Sharjah; Al Majaz Amphitheatre, The Flag Island, Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront. The event is being presented by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in a strategic partnership with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority(SCTDA) and Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

SWMF 2018 is being organised by Furat Qaddouri Music Centre. Through the festival - the first-of-its kind event in the region - the centre seeks to boost the culture and arts presence of Sharjah and the UAE on the world arena. It also aims to introduce the world’s various musical cultures to the UAE community and add to the emirate’s rich portfolio of tourist, artistic and cultural attractions.