National Archives to introduce ‘Emirates Library’ platform at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

  • Thursday 28, December 2017 in 4:50 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The National Archives will introduce "Emirates Library" platform during the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, which will allow visitors to obtain its publications, including history books on the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The National Archives will also participate in an exhibition titled "Memory of the Nation" during the festival, through this platform, presenting the most prominent books the document the efforts of the wise leadership and various national conferences and activities.

The National Archives' publications to serve the UAE’s history and heritage, document its present, and provide scholars and researchers with historic documented materials, which they require for their research and studies related to the UAE and other GCC countries.