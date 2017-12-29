Chairman of SIH honours participants in Iraqi Heritage Week

Commenting on the event, the chairman of SIH hailed the various activities which attracted a large multitude of visitors who enjoyed the various heritage shows throughout the five- day event.

"The rich and ancient Iraqi heritage is a system of cultural knowledge and cognitive concepts, with an accumulation that is based on historical and cultural depth,” Al Musallam said.

Dr. Al Musallam stressed that the ‘World Heritage Weeks’ is guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is in line with the SIH’s activities to introduce the world cultural heritage and its openness to Arab and international expertise in this field. “World Heritage Weeks also gives brotherly and friendly countries the opportunity to present many models of their cultural heritage with its various manifestations, types and forms,” he added.

He pointed out that through the World Heritage Weeks, we emphasise the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge and expertise, to continue to preserve, safeguard and transmit heritage to generations as a major cultural component and one of the frameworks of nation’s identity.