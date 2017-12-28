Emirates Fine Arts Society witnesses launch of Arabic Calligraphy Fonts exhibition in Sharjah

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mohammed Ibrahim al-Qaseer, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, and Cultural Affairs Director at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, and was attended by Nasser Abdullah, Chairman of the Emirates Fine Arts Society, along with several followers of the event.

Al Sayegh, who presented 30 artworks in fonts, emphasised that his experience is an attempt to approach Arabic calligraphy under its strict rules, while noting that this requires patience, daring and suffering.