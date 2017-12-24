Registration opens for SICFF 2018

The annual movie extravaganza is a highlight in the calendar of the organisation and forms part of its concerted efforts to offer excellent opportunities for children and young people interested in forging a career in the cinema industry.

FUNN is inviting talented young filmmakers and artists to register for the forthcoming edition of SICFF, which will see their work screened during the event. Registration for the festival, which aims to equip the younger generation with the training and tools needed to foster their filmmaking talents, is open until March 15, 2018.

SICFF 2018’s awards the following categories; ‘Best Emirati Film,’ ‘Best Child-Made Film,’ ‘Best Student-Made Film,’ ‘Best GCC Short Film,’ ‘Best Feature Film,’ ‘Best International Short Film,’ ‘Best Documentary Film’ and ‘Best Animation Film.’ Seven of the awards are open for filmmakers aged 18 years and over, with ‘Best Child-Made Film’ open for children and youngsters younger than 18 years. Applications from all nationalities are welcome.

Entrants are required to meet the terms and conditions of the SICFF competition, which stipulate scenario, shooting and direction. The rules also state that films must be for the audience of children and youths up to the age of 18 years. Films that are submitted to the competition should not have been previously shown on a television channel, on the Internet, or across any digital platforms.

“We are inviting all those who are interested in the children’s cinema industry from the UAE and beyond to participate in the sixth edition of the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival. The annual event has grown to become one of the largest and most important festivals dedicated to the world of film in the region,” said Sheikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qassimi, Director of FUNN and SICFF.

“Each year, we aim to attract a new cadre of talented professionals to the magical world of movie-making. This is part of FUNN’s key goals of nurturing a new generation of creative artists and filmmakers, developing the local, Arab and international cinema industry and offering competitive and innovative products that can compete in a variety of forums dedicated to filmmaking," she added.

Launched in 2013, SICFF takes place every October. The first-of-its kind initiative in the UAE and the greater region, the festival aims to foster the creative talents of children and youths and to promote their work at home and abroad. The festival aims to engage children and young people with their peers across the globe and works to promote peace and tolerance, as well as show through the medium of film how people from different cultures, religions and backgrounds can coexist peacefully.

FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of creative artists in the media and film industry and promotes new works by children at international film festivals and conferences throughout the world. Its wider aim is to foster talent through these festivals, conferences and workshops locally and internationally and form a close-knit network of talented young people who can share their experiences and expertise on a global scale.

Anyone interested in finding out further information about SICFF 2018 and registering for its competition should visit: http://www.sicff.ae/registration.aspx