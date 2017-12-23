Khamis Al Suwaidi, Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi inaugurate Dawahi 6 Festival in Kalba

The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of a number of officials and a multitude of people and representatives of government and private sectors’ institutions.

Following the inauguration, Khamis Al Suwaidi and Sheikh Majed bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the various stands and familiarised themselves with the products on exhibit.

The chairman of DSVA expressed delight at the launch of the festival in Kalba after the event had been successfully launched in Sharjah City and Al Dhaid City, encouraging people to interact with the festival’s activities.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi said that many activities were added to the current edition of Dawahi 6 Festival, focusing on entertainment, cultural and heritage performances. A number of other activities and workshops are also held throughout the days of the festival, he expounded.

Sheikh Majid pointed out that the new shows this year vary between fireworks and light shows as well as other exciting activities in addition to the children games’ village which houses more than 14 different games, calling on the public to benefit from these events throughout the festival’s days.