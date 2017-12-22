Sharjah World Music Festival will stage its Fifth Edition in January

Festival organiser, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre, has confirmed that a stellar line-up of artists and musicians from the Arab and Western worlds will be performing in this edition.

Dozens of artists, musicians and instrumentalists from 11 countries like Kuwait, Spain, Hungary, Ukraine, Argentina, Spain, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and others will be performing in four different venues in Sharjah, namely, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, The Flag Island theatre, Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront during the eight days of the festival. From Arabic to Andalusian, and famous Jazz orchestras, the festival will feature an eclectic mix of musical traditions from around the world, and cater to a variety of preferences.

"Every year, the Sharjah World Music Festival gives citizens and residents a golden opportunity to escape the busyness of everyday life and absorb the sights, sounds and colours of the event across eight days. The fifth edition will showcase a spectacular selection of musical stalwarts from the region and beyond, and the programme has been curated in a way that will bring a world of artistic expressions to one stage,” said Artist Furat Qaddouri, Manager of Sharjah World Music Festival.

"Through the careful preservation of its rich heritage, creative craftsmanship and celebration of the arts, Sharjah is recognised today as the UAE’s cultural capital. This music festival is one of the many cultural gems the emirate has produced. It is part of Sharjah’s comprehensive plan for the emirate’s sustainable cultural development, and going into our fifth year, we are determined to make it as diversified and enriching for our audiences as possible,” he added.

The fifth edition of SWMF will host 14 concerts in total. Of these five will be ticketed shows, which will be distributed across two venues, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and the Flag Island theatre. The nine remaining concerts will offer free admission and will be held outdoors at Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront.

One of the highlights of the festival will be a tribute night to the great musician, Abdel Halim Hafez, which will be performed by the Cairo Opera House Orchestra. The outdoor musical evenings will be a truly global musical feast, where audiences of all tastes will be able to watch some of their favourite artists create magic.

On the sidelines of the festival, a singing competition will be organised in Al Qasba plaza. For the first time, the festival will see the SWMF Orchestra led by Maestro Mohammed Osman Siddiq perform. The idea has been conceived by the manager of the festival, artist Furat Qaddouri, who aims to enhance the cultural and artistic value of the event each year by attracting the finest musicians from around the world.

Organisers say that the headlining acts and the entire cast of the fifth edition will be announced soon.

Tickets for Sharjah World Music Festival’s concerts are available online at https://www.ticketmaster.ae/ and can be purchased at the customer service counters of Al Qasba Theatre, The Flag Island Theatre, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and Al Majaz Waterfront.

By organising this first of its kind festival, Furat Qaddouri Music Centre seeks to boost the cultural and art presence of Sharjah and the UAE, introduce various musical cultures around the world to the UAE community and add a new dimension to the emirate’s repertoire of tourist, art and culture attractions.