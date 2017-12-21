Sharjah Institute for Heritage embraces the culture of Iraq

Situated in the heart of Sharjah, the ‘Cultural Heritage Weeks’ focus on different cultures from around the world and provide the community with educational activities and seminars. This week, SIH will focus on Iraqi heritage from the 24th of December until the 28th of December, between 5pm to 10pm daily at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in University City, Sharjah.



The event will host a variety of authentic food and Iraqi traditions, customs, and activities. A genuine Baghdad market with stalls, selling fashion and heritage crafts, jewellery, paintings, ceramics, canvas prints, and customised candles. In addition, there will be a bookshop stall of Baghdad’s book street, ‘Al-Mutanabbi Street,’ dubbed as the heart and soul of the Baghdad’s literacy and intellectual community. The street was named after the 10th-century classical Iraqi poet Al-Mutanabbi. Iraqi cuisine will be available from Al-Baghdadi House Restaurant and Azzawi Iraqi Sweets, as well as a ‘Shorja Market’ that will sell Iraqi spices.



Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, conveyed, “We are proud to celebrate the rich cultural history of Iraq. Throughout their diaspora their customs and traditions have survived, and passed down to the next generation.”



“At Sharjah Institute for Heritage we support the institution of education. We encourage all locals, expatriates, and visitors to join us in discovering the culture of Iraq.” He added.



Iraqi Heritage Week will also feature a series of popular games and historical lectures that explore the heritage and uniforms of Iraq and their origins, and heritage songs and stories. Furthermore, there will be a series of folklore performances from the Al-Shama'il Group for Iraqi Heritage.



Iraq has one of the oldest cultural histories in the world, and generosity and humility are amongst their most important values. One of Iraq’s key cultural aspects is its love for art and literature, which has continuously thrived, no matter the circumstances.