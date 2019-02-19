Death toll from twin blasts in Syria's Idlib reaches 24

  • Tuesday 19, February 2019 in 9:16 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: The death toll from two blasts in the north-western Syrian city of Idlib, has risen to 24, a monitoring group said on Monday.
Sixteen civilians, including four children, are among those killed, while the identities of four others remain unclear, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
 
The watchdog added that four fighters were also among the dead.
 
Dozens of people were wounded in the two blasts that targeted central Idlib, the watchdog said.
 
An activist near the site told dpa that there were two car bomb blasts, with the second exploding when ambulances arrived to evacuate those who were injured.
 