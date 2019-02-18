14 Tunisian oil workers kidnapped in Libya freed: consul

Armed men seized the 14 Tunisians from a bus on Thursday as they were heading to work at an oil refinery in Zawiya, just to the west of the Libyan capital.

The consul, Taoufik al-Guesmi, did not disclose the conditions for the release of the workers, whose abductors had demanded a man jailed in Tunisia be released from prison.

But a security source in Zawiya confirmed the news of their release, saying the hostages had been freed in an operation carried out by the town's security forces.

The forces "stormed the place where they were being held and were able to release them without fighting, no casualties," Thamer Mounir, head of the media section of the Zawiya security service, told AFP.

Mounir was unable to say if any arrests had taken place.